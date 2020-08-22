Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 17 under; Cameron Davis, Charley Hoffman, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 13 under.

Griffin hit his tee shot 313 yards to the native area on the 542-yard par-5 second. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and two-putting for a double bogey. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Griffin had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.