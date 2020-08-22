-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 16 under; and Cameron Davis is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Lee's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
