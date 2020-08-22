In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 92 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 225 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 2 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 412-yard par-4 17th, Streelman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.