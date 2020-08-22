-
Kevin Na shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 61st at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 15 under; and Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Na got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Na's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Na's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Na went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.
At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Na hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.
