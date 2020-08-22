-
Kevin Kisner comes back from a rocky start in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kisner finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Kevin Kisner's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 11th green, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
