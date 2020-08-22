Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 60th at 4 under; Cameron Davis and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 16 under; Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 14 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Mitchell hit his tee shot 258 yards to the fairway bunker on the 365-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.