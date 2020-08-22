Keegan Bradley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 16 under; and Cameron Davis is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Bradley hit his 219 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Bradley hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

Bradley tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.