Justin Thomas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Davis is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Thomas's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area, his second shot went 56 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 145 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 11th green, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at 1 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.