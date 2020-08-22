-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Justin Rose in the third round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Dustin Johnson takes the lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Dustin Johnson jumped up the leaderboard to take the solo lead by two shots heading into the weekend.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Rose hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rose finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Justin Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Rose's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Rose's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
