In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jon Rahm hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round tied for 15th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 17 under; Cameron Davis, Charley Hoffman, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Jon Rahm hit his 208 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Jon Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 4 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Rahm his second shot was a drop and his approach went 85 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.