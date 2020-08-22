-
Jason Kokrak putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jason Kokrak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 38th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 13 under.
After a 324 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Jason Kokrak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Kokrak at even for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kokrak's 93 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Kokrak had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
