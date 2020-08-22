In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 21st at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Tyrrell Hatton, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Poston hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poston hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Poston chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poston's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.