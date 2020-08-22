In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ian Poulter hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 34th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Ian Poulter got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Poulter chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.