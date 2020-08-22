-
Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 16th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hideki Matsuyama had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Matsuyama's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 6 under for the round.
