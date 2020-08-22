-
Harry Higgs shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgs had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Higgs's 167 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 11th green, Higgs suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 2 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
