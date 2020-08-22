  • Harris English shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English sinks a 41-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.