Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Scottie Scheffler; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, English's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, English hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 4 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, English hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 7 under for the round.

English tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 6 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 5 under for the round.