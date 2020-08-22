Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 34th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Grillo's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Grillo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 231-yard par-3 green 11th, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.