Dustin Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Johnson's 206 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Johnson at 7 under for the round.