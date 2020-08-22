-
Denny McCarthy shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 38th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis is in 2nd at 15 under; and Danny Lee and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
