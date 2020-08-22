-
Danny Lee shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee birdies No. 9 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Danny Lee makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area, his second shot went 19 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 151 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
