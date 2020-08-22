-
-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Daniel Berger birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Berger chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Berger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Berger had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the native area Berger stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.