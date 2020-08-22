-
-
Corey Conners putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 22, 2020
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 39th at 7 under; Cameron Davis and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 16 under; Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 14 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Corey Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Conners chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Conners had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.