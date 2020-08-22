In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 33rd at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Reavie chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reavie's 133 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Reavie's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.