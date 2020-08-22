Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Charley Hoffman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Hoffman hit his 88 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.