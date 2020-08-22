Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 18 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 16 under, and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Howell III had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.