Cameron Tringale putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 39th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Cameron Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, Tringale hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
Tringale hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Tringale's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Tringale chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
