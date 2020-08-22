Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Cameron Davis and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 16 under; Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 14 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Smith chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smith's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Smith's 211 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.