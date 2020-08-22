Cameron Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Davis had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Davis hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.