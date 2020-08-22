Bubba Watson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day in 8th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Watson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

Watson tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.