Brian Harman shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 22, 2020
Highlights
Brian Harman makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 34th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Harman hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Harman's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 78 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
