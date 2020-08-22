-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd's clutch birdie chip shot on No. 10 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Brendon Todd holes a 44-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis, Danny Lee, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Bubba Watson, and Harris English are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Todd chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
