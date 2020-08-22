In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Davis is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Steele's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Steele chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

Steele got a double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Steele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.