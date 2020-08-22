Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Hossler had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.