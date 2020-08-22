In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Andrew Landry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 58th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Landry chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Landry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Landry to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Landry's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.