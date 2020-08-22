Alex Noren hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his round tied for 7th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis is in 2nd at 15 under; and Danny Lee and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Alex Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noren had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noren's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

Noren hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Noren had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 7 under for the round.