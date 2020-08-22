  • Adam Scott shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Adam Scott makes a 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott makes eagle on No. 18 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Adam Scott makes a 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.