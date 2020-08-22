Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 15 under; and Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Scott suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scott hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Scott hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 4 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 5 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Scott's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.