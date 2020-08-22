Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 52nd at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, Adam Schenk's tee shot went 308 yards to the native area, his second shot went 156 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 119 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Schenk's his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Schenk went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his third at the green and had a three-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Schenk hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schenk's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.