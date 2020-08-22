-
Adam Long shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 52nd at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Davis is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Long chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
