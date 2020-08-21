In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 40th at 4 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Johnson's his second shot went 63 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Johnson's 225 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.