In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Zac Blair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 119th at 6 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Blair's tee shot went 245 yards to the native area, his second shot went 116 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Blair's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Blair's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Blair went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

Blair tee shot went 226 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 6 over for the round.

Blair got a double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Blair to 8 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 9 over for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Blair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blair to 10 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Blair had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 9 over for the round.