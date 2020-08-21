Xinjun Zhang hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Zhang hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Zhang hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Zhang had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zhang hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.