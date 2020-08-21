-
Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele birdies No. 7 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 10th, 425-yard par-4, Schauffele hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
