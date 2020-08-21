-
Wyndham Clark putts himself to an even-par second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 338 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Wyndham Clark chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
