In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Simpson's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Simpson hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Simpson chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Simpson's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Simpson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 7 under for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 18th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Simpson to 7 under for the round.