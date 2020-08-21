In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hovland finished his round tied for 39th at 4 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Viktor Hovland's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hovland chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Hovland hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.