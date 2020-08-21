Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hatton hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Hatton at even for the round.