Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hatton hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Hatton at even for the round.
