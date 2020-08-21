In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Duncan's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 412-yard par-4 17th, Duncan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.