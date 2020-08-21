In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman are tied for 6th at 9 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to even-par for the round.

At the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt had a 277-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 18-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Merritt chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.