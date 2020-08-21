-
Tony Finau shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Finau hit his 175 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Finau's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Finau's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
