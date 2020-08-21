Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fleetwood had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 299 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 207 yards to the native area, his third shot went 46 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Fleetwood's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Fleetwood had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.